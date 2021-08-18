Tranche Finance (SLICE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $88,368.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $88,368.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.82 or 0.00845563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00104327 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

