Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

