TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,684,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 168.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 248,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 8.96. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $756.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.