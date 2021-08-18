TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th.
In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TMDX opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 8.96. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $756.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.99.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
