TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down to $27.39

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $25.95. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 331 shares changing hands.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

