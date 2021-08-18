TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TRU stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

