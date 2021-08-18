TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 297.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 266,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NYSE:TRU opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

