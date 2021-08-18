TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Up 22.1% in July

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Truist lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

