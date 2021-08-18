Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $315,299. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

