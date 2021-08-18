Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TPRKY stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

