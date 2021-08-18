Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $951.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $972.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

