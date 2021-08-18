Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.
TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
Shares of TPH opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.
In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
