Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TPH opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

