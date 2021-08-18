Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. 280,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Triton International has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

