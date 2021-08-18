Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 7,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triumph Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

