Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,171.14 or 0.99764391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000978 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010460 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

