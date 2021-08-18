TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0089

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One TROY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $78.89 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

