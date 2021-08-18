TrueFi Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $91.63 million and approximately $89.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00846620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00047856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00104127 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

