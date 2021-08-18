Truist Initiates Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Marqeta stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.99.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

