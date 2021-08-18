Truist Raises UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $55.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. 63,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,054.01, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 60.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

