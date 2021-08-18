Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRT. Truist started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

KRT opened at $22.64 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

