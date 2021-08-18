Truist Securities Increases Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $40.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 248.43% from the company’s current price.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 649,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

