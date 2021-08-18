Trust Wallet Token Hits Market Capitalization of $187.83 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $187.83 million and approximately $51.81 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00139255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00151263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,858.26 or 0.99882765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00893379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.29 or 0.06767384 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

