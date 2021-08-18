Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in July

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS TKLS opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.46. Trutankless has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.34.
Trutankless Company Profile
