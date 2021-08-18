TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 354,600 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MEDS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 5,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,129. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

