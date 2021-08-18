Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TCRX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Tscan Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

TCRX stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

