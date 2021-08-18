TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TC opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.15. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TuanChe by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TuanChe by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TuanChe in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.