TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $741,916.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,558,638,445 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

