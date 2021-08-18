Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,857 shares during the quarter. Twelve Seas Investment Company II accounts for about 1.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $33,936,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $13,298,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,850,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,880,000.

OTCMKTS:TWLVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 4,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,150. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

