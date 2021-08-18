Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 25th (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Twelve Seas Investment Company II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of TWLVU stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLVU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $2,252,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $2,954,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $1,379,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

