Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Cut by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $80.93. 5,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,166. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

