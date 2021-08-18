U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 839,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $142,823. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

