Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $13.15 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 7% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and $14,330.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,167.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.43 or 0.06746965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.71 or 0.01418518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00374633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00143783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.80 or 0.00566332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00347762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.00315920 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

