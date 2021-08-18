UBS Group Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Neutral

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -256.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,647 shares of company stock worth $15,274,671 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.