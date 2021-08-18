UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PROSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,906. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

