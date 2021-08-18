UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 500” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 500 price target from UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 439.06.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

