UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Shares Down 14.6%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU)’s share price fell 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23.

UC Asset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

