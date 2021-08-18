UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $55.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,469. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.