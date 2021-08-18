UGAS Price Down 15.2% This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $278,591.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00849981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00104072 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars.

