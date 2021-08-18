Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $360.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.62. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $374.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

