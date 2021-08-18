Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $4,132,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

