Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.41 and last traded at $84.47. Approximately 2,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 520,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $315,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

