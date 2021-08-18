UMA Price Down 2.3% This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $721.26 million and approximately $75.94 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $11.55 or 0.00025540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00850097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00103937 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,394,833 coins and its circulating supply is 62,462,181 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

