Umbrella Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $605,050.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00069155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.