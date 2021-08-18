Unibright (UBT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.53 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $324.95 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.05 or 0.00842812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00103089 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

