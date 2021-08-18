Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $12.38 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $12.38 or 0.00027500 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $53.96 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00066665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00332605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.