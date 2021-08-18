Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $27.32

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $117,562.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $27.32 or 0.00059504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00149462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.76 or 0.99900037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00891637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.46 or 0.06669758 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,474 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

