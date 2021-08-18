UniLayer (LAYER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.21 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $16.80 million and $7.21 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,674,723 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

