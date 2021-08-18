UniLend (UFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.57 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. UniLend has a total market cap of $35.57 million and $4.27 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00854416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00100874 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

