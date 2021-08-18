Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.