Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lessened by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,704 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.17. The stock had a trading volume of 152,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,722. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

