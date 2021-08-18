Uniper (ETR:UN01) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €32.90 ($38.71). Uniper shares last traded at €32.81 ($38.60), with a volume of 347,078 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UN01. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.45 ($34.65).

Get Uniper alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.